All will abide by Rahul Gandhi's decision, says Navjot Singh Sidhu ahead of announcement of Cong CM face

Navjot Sidhu would've been right choice for CM, says his wife Navjot Kaur

Chandigarh DSP files case against Sidhu for not issuing apology over remarks against police

As desired by Congress President, Navjot Sidhu quits as Punjab chief

India

oi-Deepika S

Chandigarh, Mar 15: As desired by the Congress President, party's Punjab chief Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned from his post today.

"As desired by the Congress President I have sent my resignation," he wrote on Twitter with a copy of his letter addressed to Sonia Gandhi.

As desired by the Congress President I have sent my resignation … pic.twitter.com/Xq2Ne1SyjJ — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) March 16, 2022

Following the poor performances at the recently-concluded polls in five states, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday asked the party's state unit chiefs in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur to resign.

The development comes two days after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) discussed threadbare the reasons for the party's debacle in these Assembly polls. The Congress failed to win in any of the states and lost Punjab to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Meanwhile, the leader of G-23, a group of 23 Congress leaders demanding an organisational overhaul, will be reportedly meeting on Wednesday to discuss their future course of action in the wake of the party's poor show in recently-concluded elections.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 10:27 [IST]