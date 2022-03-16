As desired by Congress President, Navjot Sidhu quits as Punjab chief
Chandigarh, Mar 15: As desired by the Congress President, party's Punjab chief Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned from his post today.
"As desired by the Congress President I have sent my resignation," he wrote on Twitter with a copy of his letter addressed to Sonia Gandhi.
As desired by the Congress President I have sent my resignation … pic.twitter.com/Xq2Ne1SyjJ— Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) March 16, 2022
Following the poor performances at the recently-concluded polls in five states, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday asked the party's state unit chiefs in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur to resign.
The development comes two days after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) discussed threadbare the reasons for the party's debacle in these Assembly polls. The Congress failed to win in any of the states and lost Punjab to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
Meanwhile, the leader of G-23, a group of 23 Congress leaders demanding an organisational overhaul, will be reportedly meeting on Wednesday to discuss their future course of action in the wake of the party's poor show in recently-concluded elections.