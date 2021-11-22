As China’s appeal drops, global venture capital funds flood India

New Delhi, Nov 22: India is receiving investment from venture capital firms from across the world Nikkei Asia reported. The report said that this suggests a breakout moment for the country's start-ups.

Nikkei said that the development is a loss to China's sheen, which is proving beneficial to India. The report said that 211 funds made debut investments in India this year, which is 64 more than last year. The report citing Tracxn said that 597 venture capital firms have made 2,2844 deals so far this year.

India, meanwhile, is shining due to its buoyant public markets and the rapid adoption of online services in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, the report also said.

Nikkei also quoted Singapore based venture capital firm investor Armaan Kapoor and said that there is a lot more liquidity sloshing around the ecosystem and some of it has been redirected from China to India.

Monday, November 22, 2021, 10:38 [IST]