As China moves more troops near Chushul Army, IAF chiefs visit forward areas

New Delhi, Sep 04: Amidst the escalating tensions with China, the Army and Indian Air Force chiefs visited the forward areas. This comes in the wake of China moving additional forces opposite to the Chushul sector in easter Ladakh.

There are heavy deployments on both sides an official familiar with the developments told OneIndia. India has made it clear that it would not back down and will continue to match the Chinese strength.

Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal R K S Bhadauria reviewed the IAF's operational preparedness along the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.

Meanwhile, Army Chief General MM Naravane began a two-day visit to Ladakh on Thursday to carry out a comprehensive review of the security situation in the region in view of China's fresh attempts to change status quo along the southern bank of Pangong lake.

General Naravane was briefed about the evolving situation by top Army commanders overseeing deployment of troops as well as India''s combat readiness in the region.

On Monday, the Indian Army said the Chinese military carried out "provocative military movements" to "unilaterally" change the status quo on the southern bank of Pangong lake on the intervening night of August 29 and 30 but the attempt was thwarted by the Indian troops.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on Tuesday said the Chinese People''s Liberation Army(PLA) was engaged in "provocative action" again a day earlier when the ground commanders of the two sides were holding talks to ease the situation.

Following the attempts, the Indian Army strengthened its presence in at least three strategic heights in the southern bank of Pangong lake.