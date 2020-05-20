As Bengaluru feels tremor, here is what is Sonic Boom

Bengaluru, May 20: A loud noise was heard in Bengaluru on Wednesday afternoon around 1.30 pm near the city's Sarjapur, HSR Layout, Whitefield and Hebbal areas.

Several Bengaluru residents took to social media to state that a loud 'boom' had been heard in their areas.

While some residents said they heard a 'boom', and a 'thunderous noise,' others felt tremors where some said their windows rattled for as long as five seconds.

There is speculation that the sound could be a 'sonic boom' from a fighter jet flying over the city.

What is Sonic Boom

It can be said that a sonic boom is created whenever an object travels through the air faster than the speed of sound.

A sonic boom is the result of fast movement of aircraft - the thunderous sound is produced when these objects fly overhead faster than the speed of sound.

This is a phenomenon when shock waves are created in the atmosphere when an object moves faster than the speed of sound.

Sonic booms generate enormous amounts of sound energy that is similar to an explosion or a thunderclap to the human ear.

Further, officials at the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre said that there was no ground motion detected. The seismometers have not recorded any spoke. This would mean that the earthquake is not the source of the sound, the officials also said.