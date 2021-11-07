Nawab Malik on Sameer Wankhede moving out of Aryan case: This is just the beginning

Aryan Khan was framed up in drugs case, claims businessman

Mumbai, Nov 6: A city-based businessman claimed on Saturday that he was privy to how Aryan Khan, actor Shah Rukh Khan's son, was "framed up" in the NCB's alleged drug bust on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

Aryan (23), who got bail from the high court after spending three weeks in prison following his arrest on October 3, was implicated by some people to make money, businessman Vijay Pagare told Marathi news channels.

It was a pre-planned raid, he said, further claiming that he knew the people involved in this episode, including an NCB witness whose selfie with Aryan had gone vial.

Earlier, Prabhakar Sail, an independent witness used by the NCB, had alleged that some officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau had tried to extort money for letting off Aryan. The NCB has already launched an inquiry into the allegations.