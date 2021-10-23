Aryan Khan targeted because he is Shah Rukh Khan’s son: Digvijaya Singh

Bhopal, Oct 23: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday alleged that Aryan Khan, who is arrested in connection with cruise ship drug bust case, is being targeted for being the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

While defending Aryan Khan, Divijaya Singh raked up the drugs seizure at the Mundra Port case in Gujarat by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) last month.

"It is sad Shah Rukh's son is being victimised for being his son. What is his crime? Someone accompanying him had 5 grams of drugs with him!! What about Tonnes of Heroin seized at Mundra Port? Who is Kuldeep Singh? Would NCB and now NIA investigating this case please tell us?," Digvijaya Singh tweeted.

On 2 October, the NCB conducted a raid on Cordelia Cruise Ship off the Mumbai coast on a tip-off that a party was scheduled on board and arrested Aryan Khan along with seven others.

On the other hand, the BJP has slammed Divijaya Singh's comments calling it the politics of appeasement. "Finally, Digvijay Singh came to the rescue of Aryan Khan. The matter is right now sub-judice, the investigating agency is checking the facts but he (Singh) has given his verdict! After all, for how long will you continue to mislead people by doing politics of appeasement?" the Madhya Pradesh BJP said.

BJP legislator Rameshwar Sharma said that the Congress leader should have faith in the country's judiciary. "Congress and Digvijay Singh misused the law and always believed in such acts. But the law doesn't distinguish people based on faith. This is not a Hindu-Muslim issue and Digvijay Singh should change his mindset now," the PTI quoted him as saying

Meanwhile, a special NDPS court in Mumbai on Thursday extended the judicial custody of Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and co-accused Arbaaz Merchant. His bail application will come up for hearing on October 26 at the Bombay High Court.

Coming to the Mundra Port drug bust case, nearly 3,000 kg of heroin was seized from two containers at the Mundra Port in Gujarat by the DRI last month. The drug haul is considered to be one of the biggest in the world with the value of the seized heroin estimated to be Rs 21,000 crore in the international markets. With inputs from PTI

