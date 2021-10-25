Aryan Khan drugs case: Kiran Gosavi to surrender soon, cops have no info yet

YouTube
    Mumbai, Oct 25: KP Gosavi, a private person at the NCB raid whose picture with Aryan Khan said on Monday that he would soon surrender surrender in Lucknow. He had been absconding.

    Kiran

    "False allegations. They fabricated stories and are changing directions (of probe). It's I who was being threatened that I led to Aryan Khan's arrest, I received phone calls. I'm surrendering in half an hr outside Maharashtra. Everything will be clear," NCB witness Kiran Gosavi to ANI.

    Meanwhile, Satish Govekar, ACP Faraskhana division of the Pune Police, said a case had been registered and one of the two accused had been arrested, while search was on for the other, Gosavi.

    "A case registered with Faraskhana PS. Out of 2 accused in the case, we've arrested one accused. There's news about accused Kiran Gosavi in media, we're still searching for him &as and when we get more info we'll share with you," said Satish Govekar, ACP Faraskhana division, Pune Police.

    "Details about his location can't be disclosed, our teams are still investigating the matter and we don't have any information about his surrender yet," he added.

    On Sunday, Prabhakar Rohoji Sail, a panch witness in the Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case, hasdmade startling allegations of pay-offs between KP Gosavi, and the investigating officer and NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede and others.

    Prabhakar Sail, who claimed to be the former driver/body guard of private detective KP Gosavi, said he was present in a car during a telephonic conversation between him and one Sam D'Souza.

    In a notarised affidavit, Sail revealed that Rs 50 lakh was delivered to Gosavi by two persons, and he later returned Rs 38 lakh.After the raid, Gosavi, accompanied by NCB officials, took Aryan Khan in a white Innova car to the NCB office.

    Pune police had issued lookout notice against Gosavi in connection with a 2018 cheating case. Gosavi is one of the nine independent witnesses in the cruise ship raid and alleged recovery of drugs, in which Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested earlier this month.

    According to police, Gosavi was booked for allegedly duping a Pune-based man on the pretext of offering a job in Malaysia.

    The complaint against Gosavi was registered in 2018 under various IPC sections, including 420 (cheating), and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

    Story first published: Monday, October 25, 2021, 20:57 [IST]
    X