Arvind Kejriwal to begin 4-day UP tour today, will also visit Gorakhpur

Lucknow, Feb 21: Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal begins his four-day Uttar Pradesh tour from Monday to drum up support for party candidates in the ongoing assembly polls, AAP office-bearers said.

Kejriwal, the Delhi chief minister, will begin the tour with an address at a public meeting in the state capital's Qaisarbagh area, party spokesperson Vaibhav Maheshwari said.

"Kejriwal will also be visiting Barabanki and Prayagraj and Gorakhpur during the four-day visit and join various election-related programmes of the AAP," Maheshwari said.

Kejriwal will be joined by the party's Uttar Pradesh in-charge Sanjay Singh, and three-four MLAs from Delhi, where the party is in power, he added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be contesting the assembly polls from Gorakhpur (Sadar) seat.

Story first published: Monday, February 21, 2022, 11:18 [IST]