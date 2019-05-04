Arvind Kejriwal slapped by man during roadshow in Delhi

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 04: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was reportedly slapped by a man during his roadshow in Delhi's Moti Nagar on Saturday.

In the video, a man wearing a red shirt can be seen climbing atop the open jeep and slapping Kejriwal across the face before he is pulled off the jeep. The attacker has been arrested.

Here's the video:

#WATCH: A man slaps Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during his roadshow in Moti Nagar area. (Note: Abusive language) pic.twitter.com/laDndqOSL4 — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2019

This is not the first time that his security has been breached. In January, Kejriwal, involved in multiple security scares, has received an email from a person that threatens his 23-year-old daughter will be kidnapped.

Last November, in a major security lapse, a man had attacked the Chief Minister with chilli powder inside the Delhi Secretariat.

In 2016, a man had thrown a shoe at Arvind Kejriwal when he was giving the details of the phase 2 of the odd-even scheme. A woman had also thrown ink on him at a "thanksgiving" gathering at Chhatrasal Stadium.

In 2014, an autorickshaw driver had slapped Kejriwal while he was campaigning for the Delhi assembly elections in Sultapuri in northwest Delhi.