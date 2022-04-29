India's stand on Ukraine-Russia conflict: Here is what Shashi Tharoor has to say

Arvind Kejriwal's sitting posture: Tharoor pens poem on 'mannerless' CM row

New Delhi, Apr 29: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday took a jibe at the BJP and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal with a poem over the Delhi chief minister's "mannerless" posture row.

The BJP had criticised Kejriwal on Wednesday over his "mannerless" posture during a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Covid situation in the country and questioned whether this is how a chief minister should behave at an important meeting.

Tagging a media report on the BJP's criticism of Kejriwal, Tharoor shared a poem - "There once was a CM of Delhi who stretched from his head to his belly; The onscreen reticulation revealed his pandiculation so BJP frothed & quivered like jelly!"

There once was a CM of Delhi

Who stretched from his head to his belly;

The onscreen reticulation

Revealed his pandiculation

So BJP frothed& quivered like jelly! https://t.co/BZLffkcbTO — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 29, 2022

Tweeting a video of Modi's interaction with chief ministers, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya had said, "Arvind Kejriwal continues to disgrace himself with uncouth mannerism."

In the video, Kejriwal was seen sitting in a relaxed manner with his hands behind his head.

Asking whether this is how a chief minister should behave at an important meeting, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla had wondered whether Kejriwal was "bored or mannerless or both".

The virtual meeting of the prime minister with the chief ministers was convened to discuss the covid-19 situation in the country.

Story first published: Friday, April 29, 2022, 16:17 [IST]