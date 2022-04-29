YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Arvind Kejriwal's sitting posture: Tharoor pens poem on 'mannerless' CM row

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 29: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday took a jibe at the BJP and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal with a poem over the Delhi chief minister's "mannerless" posture row.

    Shashi Tharoor

    The BJP had criticised Kejriwal on Wednesday over his "mannerless" posture during a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Covid situation in the country and questioned whether this is how a chief minister should behave at an important meeting.

    Tagging a media report on the BJP's criticism of Kejriwal, Tharoor shared a poem - "There once was a CM of Delhi who stretched from his head to his belly; The onscreen reticulation revealed his pandiculation so BJP frothed & quivered like jelly!"

    Tweeting a video of Modi's interaction with chief ministers, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya had said, "Arvind Kejriwal continues to disgrace himself with uncouth mannerism."

    In the video, Kejriwal was seen sitting in a relaxed manner with his hands behind his head.

    Asking whether this is how a chief minister should behave at an important meeting, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla had wondered whether Kejriwal was "bored or mannerless or both".

    The virtual meeting of the prime minister with the chief ministers was convened to discuss the covid-19 situation in the country.

    More SHASHI THAROOR News  

    Read more about:

    shashi tharoor arvind kejriwal

    Story first published: Friday, April 29, 2022, 16:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 29, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X