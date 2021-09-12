YouTube
    Arvind Kejriwal re-elected as AAP national convenor

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 12: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was re-elected as the national convenor of the AAP at the national executive meeting of the party on Sunday, according to sources.

    Party leaders Pankaj Gupta and N D Gupta were elected as secretary and party treasurer, respectively.

    The national council of the Aam Aadmi Party had elected a new 34-member executive body, which included Kejriwal, on Saturday.

