Bengaluru, Jan 31: Khadi can provide employment to crores of people in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday in his first "Mann Ki Baat" address of 2016.

5.55 pm: They snatched his life. Now they want to steal his identity. Rohith and his struggle live on in our hearts-Congress VP Rahul Gandhi.

5.45 pm: Congratulations to the team, it will motivate the team for the forthcoming T20 World cup- Rajeev Shukla,IPL Chairman.

5.30 pm: Bombs kill 45, wound 110 near Syria shrine, says state media.

4.45 pm: It is an unfortunate incident but some parties are trying to politicise the issue, says Venkaiah Naidu on Rohith Vemula suicide case.

4.30 pm: Former judge of the Allahabad HC Justice (retired) Sanjay Mishra takes oath as new Lokayukta of Uttar Pradesh.

4.20 pm: India whitewashes Australia at Sydney, win third T20 by 7 wickets.

4.10 pm: Live ammunition found in a canal in Pathanko.

4:00 pm: I feel very honoured and privileged- Sania Mirza on being accorded Padma Bhushan.

3:45 pm: India lose first wicket, Shikhar Dhawan out for 26, India are 46-1 in 3.3 overs on Ind vs Aus Third T20 Match.

3:30 pm: LGBT march at Jantar Mantar (Delhi) as the case of Section 377 reopens in SC this Tuesday.

3:15 pm: North MCD asks workers to call off their strike in Delhi.

3:00 pm: Mehbooba Mufti will take a call on the basis of the agenda of the alliance, says Naeem Akhtar, PDP after party meeting.

2:45 pm: Congress protest in Kanpur (UP) over city not being included in the first list of '20 smart cities'.

2:30 pm: Amritsar: SGPC Chief Secy Harcharan Singh & Kathleen Wynne(Premier of Ontario) visit Golden Temple (Harmandir Sahib).

2:10 pm: We discussed on how to take forward Mufti Sahab's agenda for peace and development, says Naeem Akhtar, PDP.

2:00 pm: Delhi Minister Imran Hussain and AAP volunteers clean streets in Delhi's Ballimaran area over MCD strike.

1:15 pm: Meeting between the students, SC/ST teachers' forum of University of Hyderabad & new interim VC M Periasamy ends.

1:00 pm: Guest teachers' protest outside Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in Delhi demanding permanent jobs.

12:50 pm: 29 live cartridges recovered from near Sunder Chak village (Pathankot, Punjab). Police investigation underway.

12:40 pm: Datta Padsalgikar takes charge as the Mumbai Police Commissioner.

12:30 pm: Explosives weighing 1000 kgs, 132 detonators & other material seized by police in MP's Sagar district.

12:20 pm: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti's meeting with senior party leaders to discuss government formation in J&K underway.

12:10 pm: Indian women cricket team lost third T20 to Australia by 15 runs, win the series 2-1.

11:44 am: Delhi Police questioned close aides of Shashi Tharoor including his domestic helpers on January 29.

11:35 am: India has had a golden maritime history. We are divided by land boundaries, but sea unites us, said Modi.

11:33 am: At the eastern end of India, in Guwahati, there will be SAARC sports event, said Modi.

11:25 am: 'Swachhata' is now linked with 'Saundraya' (beauty).This ws neither Railways initiative nor mine.This is an initiative taken by citizens, said Modi during Mann Ki Baat programme.

11:22 am: Now give missed call to 8190881908 and listen to Mann Ki Baat on mobile phone. The programme will be available in different regional languages, said Modi.

11:20 am: Let us integrate as many farmers as possible with the crop insurance scheme, said Modi during Mann Ki Baat.

11:19 am: I want to express my greetings to Haryana, as there has been a rapid increase in birth rate of girl child in the state, said Modi.

11:12 am: The experiment of associating spinning wheel with solar energy has been a success, said Modi during Mann Ki Baat.

11:05 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his 16th edition of Mann Ki Baat programme.

10:30 am: I sincerely hope that TRAI report & Modi government will adhere to this bounden need espoused by millions of Indian, says Rahul Gandhi.

10:00 am: I take this opportunity to tell PM,'Digital India' can't become a euphemism for an Internet controlled by large remote corporations, says Rahul Gandhi.

9:56 am: Delhi PWD Minister Satyendra Jain meets North and East MCD Commissioners at his residence.

9:36 am: Mufti formed Government with BJP.They had an agenda,to take it ahead it's important that Government is formed, says Farooq Abdullah.

9:35 am: Krishna who lost his mother when he was in his teens, started interacting with Deb on Facebook 4 years ago.

9:15 am: Gorakhpur (UP) youth finds a mother figure in US citizen through social networking site,latter flies down from America to attend his wedding

9:00 am: Everyone entitled to their opinion,but this smells of some kind of dissatisfaction continued says Shaina NC,BJP on Yashwant Sinha's remark on BJP Govt.

8:57 am: 9 Indian fishermen and 2 boats apprehended by Sri Lankan Navy near Palk Strait.

8:56 am: Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra and AAP volunteers clean streets of Delhi on MCD strike enters day 5.

8:25 am: Vice Admiral Sunil Lanba takes charge as Flag Officer Commanding in Chief, Western Naval Command in Mumbai.

8:23 am: Justice (retd) Sanjay Mishra to take oath as UP Lokayukta in Lucknow on Sunday,Jan 31.

8:20 am: Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain also calls emergency meeting at his residence at 9:30 am on Sunday, Jan 31 in view of MCD doctors also joining MCD Strike.

8:10 am: Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) workers' strike enters day 5 (Visuals from Delhi's Khajoori area).

8:00 am: Heavy snowfall disrupts normal life in Rajouri (J&K).

