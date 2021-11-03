YouTube
    Arvind Kejriwal announces 'Delhi Bazaar' portal for businessmen

    New Delhi, Nov 03: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced the launch of world's first-of-its-kind "Delhi Bazaar", a new web portal to take local business global.

    Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said "We are preparing a web portal named Delhi Bazaar for our businessmen, industrialists, professionals, through which they can promote their products all over the world."

    Arvind Kejriwal announces Delhi Bazaar portal for businessmen

    The web portal will boost Delhi's revenue and economy, he said.

    "Businessmen, traders, manufacturers, markets and shops will not only be able to display their products on this portal but also sell them in the city, country and even abroad," he added.

    The Chief Minister also urged people to not to let guard down ahead of the festival season and asked people to be extra cautious this year.

    "Covid-19 has reduced, people are visiting markets during Diwali festival, but, we are seeing images of people not wearing masks. I appeal to all to wear face masks. Dengue cases are also rising. By removing all sources of stagnant water, we can prevent dengue," the Chief Minister said.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 3, 2021, 13:21 [IST]
