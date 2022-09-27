YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Arunachal govt decides to transfer APPSC paper leak case to CBI

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Itanagar, Sep 27: Chief Minister Pema Khandu has said his government will hand over the probe into the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) exam paper leak case to the CBI.

    The question paper of the exam for the Assistant Engineer (Civil), conducted on August 26 and August 27 by the APPSC, was leaked. Police have so far arrested five people in the case. Speaking to reporters in Ziro in Lower Subansiri district after inaugurating a slew of projects on Monday, Khandu said the state government has decided to hand over the investigation to the CBI.

    Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu
    Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu

    "The APPSC is considered to be the highest recruitment institution of the state and such kind of corruption in the recruitment process will not be tolerated," he said. Unemployed youths of the state have a lot of expectations from the APPSC, he added. Khandu said the paper leak has created a negative impression among job aspirants about the APPSC and the state government.

    APPSC expresses regret over question paper leak, says process on to identify weak links withinAPPSC expresses regret over question paper leak, says process on to identify weak links within

    "The officers involved in the corruption will not be spared under any circumstances,” the CM said. Khandu said his government has constituted a committee to examine the Standard Operational Procedures (SOPs) of the APPSC, and the report will be submitted within two weeks.

    Comments

    More PEMA KHANDU News  

    Read more about:

    pema khandu probe cbi arunachal pradesh

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X