Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to resume office from today

New Delhi, Aug 23: President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday has directed to assign the portfolios of the Minister of Finance and Minister of Corporate Affairs to Union minister Arun Jaitley.

Jaitley will resume his work at the finance and corporate affairs ministry on Thursday after a three-month-long break following a successful kidney transplant at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Jaitley, 65, underwent the surgery in May this year and was discharged three weeks later. He has been working from home the past few months.

The Finance Minister takes back his charge at a politically crucial time, as the government prepares for the final lap of economic consolidation in the run up to the 2019 general elections.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had been given the additional charge of the Finance and Corporate Affairs ministries in Jaitley's absence