Arrogance more dangerous than ignorance: Rahul quotes Einstein to take swipe at govt

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, June 15: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at the government using a quote of world-renowned physicist Albert Einstein on Monday, saying the only thing more dangerous than ignorance is arrogance.

    "This lock down proves that: 'The only thing more dangerous than ignorance is arrogance'," he wrote on Twitter quoting Einstein.

    Rahul Gandhi
    Rahul Gandhi

    Gandhi also shared a graph that showed how the four lockdowns have flattened the wrong curve of the economy, instead of COVID-19 deaths, which are rising in the country.

    The former Congress president has been critical of the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic by imposing lockdowns, which he has claimed as failure as they have not given the desired results.

    He has also accused the government of arrogance and not listening to the voice of the opposition.

    Gandhi has also held the government responsible for the state of the economy and has been demanding a financial stimulus that provides cash in the hands of people to help revive it.

