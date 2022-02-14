YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 IPL Auction 2022 Players List
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Arriving in India from abroad: Here are the new COVID-19 protocols

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 14: Starting today international passengers arriving at the Indira Gandhi International Airport will no longer require to undergo mandatory weeklong quarantine.

    Health officials and district magistrates were directed by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority to ensure that the Centre's revised COVID-19 guidelines for international arrivals are followed at the IGI airport.

    Arriving in India from abroad: Here are the new COVID-19 protocols

    On February 10, the Ministry of Health and Welfare had released detailed guidelines for international arrivals at airports and seaports. It had done away with the quarantine provision.

    All passengers have to show a self-declaration form on arrival at the airport. Those found to be symptomatic during the screeding will be immediately isolated and taken to a medical facility.

    If a passenger tests positive their contacts will be identified and managed as per protocol. Two per cent of the total passengers in a flight will undergo random testing at the airport, the protocols also say.

    These travellers will be identified by the airline and should be preferably from different countries.

    They will have to submit samples and will be allowed to leave the airport. In case they test positive their samples will be sent for genome sequencing. All travellers should monitor their health for the next 14 days after arrival. In case they develop symptoms they will have to immediately self-isolate and report to the nearest health facility, the new guidelines say.

    More TRAVEL ADVISORY News  

    Read more about:

    travel advisory travellers coronavirus

    Story first published: Monday, February 14, 2022, 8:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 14, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X