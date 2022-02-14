Arriving in India from abroad: Here are the new COVID-19 protocols

Back to square one: Omicron set to badger tourism industry yet again

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 14: Starting today international passengers arriving at the Indira Gandhi International Airport will no longer require to undergo mandatory weeklong quarantine.

Health officials and district magistrates were directed by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority to ensure that the Centre's revised COVID-19 guidelines for international arrivals are followed at the IGI airport.

On February 10, the Ministry of Health and Welfare had released detailed guidelines for international arrivals at airports and seaports. It had done away with the quarantine provision.

All passengers have to show a self-declaration form on arrival at the airport. Those found to be symptomatic during the screeding will be immediately isolated and taken to a medical facility.

If a passenger tests positive their contacts will be identified and managed as per protocol. Two per cent of the total passengers in a flight will undergo random testing at the airport, the protocols also say.

These travellers will be identified by the airline and should be preferably from different countries.

They will have to submit samples and will be allowed to leave the airport. In case they test positive their samples will be sent for genome sequencing. All travellers should monitor their health for the next 14 days after arrival. In case they develop symptoms they will have to immediately self-isolate and report to the nearest health facility, the new guidelines say.

Story first published: Monday, February 14, 2022, 8:58 [IST]