Arrest warrant against Vipassana Insan- Gurmeet Ram Rahim's likely successor

An arrest warrant has been issued against Dera Sacha Sauda chairperson Vipassana Insan by Panchkula Court in connection with violence Panchkula and Sirsa after Dera chief Ram Rahim's conviction in a rape case. Vipassana is one of the likely successors of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and is the chairperson of the Dera.

According to reports, Panchkula Police Commissioner AS Chawla said the Haryana special investigation team (SIT) had moved an application in a local court seeking arrest warrants for Vipassana. Accepting the plea of SIT, the court issued arrest warrants against her, he added. He further said the SIT had recently conducted two raids to arrest her, but she had gone into hiding.

The arrest warrant against Vipassana Insan after the arrest of Dr. MP Singh, alias Mahender Insan, a close aide of Ram Rahim. Singh was who allegedly used to perform castration on Dera followers was arrested from the Dera Sachcha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim was sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment in August 2016 by the Special CBI Court of Panchkula in connection with a decade-old rape case. Violence erupted in Panchkula and Sirsa in Haryana and parts of Punjab and Delhi on August 25 following the conviction of Ram Rahim. The mayhem left 35 dead in Panchkula and six in Sirsa.

OneIndia News