YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Monsoon Session
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Army helicopter crashes near Ranjit Sagar Dam, rescue operation on

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 03: A helicopter of the Indian Army crashed near Ranjit Sagar Dam lake in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    ''We have received information that an Army helicopter has crashed in the lake. We have rushed our teams to the spot,'' Lamba told PTI over phone.

    "Both the pilots from the Army Aviation ALH Dhruv helicopter, which crashed in Ranjit Sagar Dam, are safe. The Weapon System Integrated helicopter had taken off from Pathankot (Punjab) and met with the accident during a routine sortie," Army Sources told ANI.

    The dam is located about 30 km from Pathankot in Punjab.

    In January, a pilot was killed after an advanced light helicopter (ALH) Dhruv of the Indian Army made a crash-landing in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.

    The chopper, which was coming from Pathankot, was forced to make a crash-landing in an Army area in the Lakhanpur belt of the district. Two pilots of the helicopter were injured in the incident. One of them succumbed subsequently.

    More INDIAN ARMY News  

    Read more about:

    indian army helicopter crash

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X