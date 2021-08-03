How the Indian Army is helping in the fight against COVID-19

Army helicopter crashes near Ranjit Sagar Dam, rescue operation on

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 03: A helicopter of the Indian Army crashed near Ranjit Sagar Dam lake in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.

''We have received information that an Army helicopter has crashed in the lake. We have rushed our teams to the spot,'' Lamba told PTI over phone.

"Both the pilots from the Army Aviation ALH Dhruv helicopter, which crashed in Ranjit Sagar Dam, are safe. The Weapon System Integrated helicopter had taken off from Pathankot (Punjab) and met with the accident during a routine sortie," Army Sources told ANI.

The dam is located about 30 km from Pathankot in Punjab.

In January, a pilot was killed after an advanced light helicopter (ALH) Dhruv of the Indian Army made a crash-landing in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.

The chopper, which was coming from Pathankot, was forced to make a crash-landing in an Army area in the Lakhanpur belt of the district. Two pilots of the helicopter were injured in the incident. One of them succumbed subsequently.