    Army Chief visits forward areas in eastern Ladakh, reviews situation

    New Delhi, June 24: Indian Army Chief, General M M Naravane visited the forward areas in Eastern Ladakh. The Chief also reviewed operations on the ground, amidst the tensions with China along along the Line of Actual Control.

    Indian Army Chief, General M M Naravane
    General Naravane during the visit, commended the troops for their high morale and exhorted them to continue working with zeal and enthusiasm.

    The Chief is on a two day visit to Ladakh. Genera Naravane who arrived on Tuesday, visited the forward locations in the Eastern Ladakh area today. He also interacted with the troops on the ground there.

    While reviewing the situation, he would also be briefed about the military level talks between India and China.

    It may be recalled that military level talks between India and China were held on Tuesday. The talks went on for nearly 11 hours in which India demanded the restoration of status quo ante.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 24, 2020, 13:13 [IST]
