Army Chief's ‘sermons on education' uncalled for: J&K minister

Taking a strong exception to Army Chief Bipin Rawat's remark on education in the state, Jammu and Kashmir education minister Altaf Bukhari on Saturday said that there was no need for "sermons on education from non-academicians".

Bukhari was reacting to general Rawat's statement yesterday that schools in Jammu and Kashmir were teaching two maps - India's and Jammu and Kashmir's - to the students, which he said was radicalising youth.

"The army chief is a respected and well-decorated officer of this country. He is a professional. I have no doubt on his professionalism. But I don't think he is an educationist that he will give sermons on education. I don't think any society accepts sermons on education from non-academicians," Bukhari told the media on Saturday.

"There are two flags in the state, we have J&K constitution and India's constitution also. Every school has a state map as it is needed to teach about the state," he added.

Bipin Rawat, in his address to the media on the eve of Army Day, had linked the two-flag issue with militancy.

Hitting out at General Rawat, Bukhari said the Army has a responsibilty and they should stick to it, hinting that the Army Chief should not meddle with the affairs of running the state.

""I will be very happy if they do what they are supposed to do and leave us what we are supposed to do. They have a responsibility. Let them do their responsibility," he said.

