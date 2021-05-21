Unless trust deficit is removed, we will be very weary says Army Chief

Army Chief reviews operational preparedness in North East

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 21: Indian Army Chief General M M Naravane is on a two day visit to review the operational readiness along the Northern Borders of Arunachal Pradesh and security situation in hinterland of North East.

On arrival at the Corps Headquarters in Dimapur, the Army Chief was briefed by Lieutenant General Johnson Mathew, General Officer Commanding Spear Corps and the Division Commanders on the prevailing situation and operational preparedness along the Northern borders.

The COAS complimented all ranks for maintaining excellent vigil and exhorted them to stay alert and keep watch on activities along the LAC. The Army Chief is scheduled to return to New Delhi on 21 May 2021.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, May 21, 2021, 11:45 [IST]