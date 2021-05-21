YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Cyclone Tauktae
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Army Chief reviews operational preparedness in North East

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 21: Indian Army Chief General M M Naravane is on a two day visit to review the operational readiness along the Northern Borders of Arunachal Pradesh and security situation in hinterland of North East.

    Army Chief reviews operational preparedness in North East

    On arrival at the Corps Headquarters in Dimapur, the Army Chief was briefed by Lieutenant General Johnson Mathew, General Officer Commanding Spear Corps and the Division Commanders on the prevailing situation and operational preparedness along the Northern borders.

    The COAS complimented all ranks for maintaining excellent vigil and exhorted them to stay alert and keep watch on activities along the LAC. The Army Chief is scheduled to return to New Delhi on 21 May 2021.

    More ARMY CHIEF News  

    Read more about:

    army chief manoj mukund naravane

    Story first published: Friday, May 21, 2021, 11:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 21, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X