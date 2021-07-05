YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Army chief on three day visit to UK, Italy

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 05: General MM Naravane, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) has proceeded on a visit to the United Kingdom and Italy from 05 to 08 July 2021. During the four day visit, he will be meeting his counterparts and senior military leaders of these countries with an aim of enhancing India's defence cooperation, the ministry of defence said in a release.

    Army chief on three day visit to UK, Italy
    General MM Naravane, the Chief of Army Staff

    Visit to United Kingdom is scheduled for two days (05 and 06 July 2021) during which the COAS will interact with the Secretary of State for Defence, Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of General Staff and other dignitaries. He will also be visiting various army formations where he will exchange ideas on issues of mutual interest.

    During the second leg of his tour (07 and 08 July 2021), the Army Chief will be holding important discussions with the Chief of Defence Staff and Chief of Staff of the Italian Army. Additionally, the COAS will also inaugurate the Indian Army Memorial in the famous town of Cassino and will be briefed at the Italian Army's Counter IED Centre of Excellence at Cecchingola, Rome.

    More MANOJ MUKUND NARAVANE News  

    Read more about:

    manoj mukund naravane

    Story first published: Monday, July 5, 2021, 8:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 5, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X