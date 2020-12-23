Dialogue route will be taken to resolve issues: K P Oli tells India’s Army Chief

Army chief, Gen Naravane arrives in Leh on one day visit

Leh, Dec 23: Indian Army chief, General M M Naravane has arrived in Leh. The Army chief is on a one day visit to the Fire and Fury Corps. He was received by Lieutenant General P G K Menon.

In September the Army chief was on a two day visit to Leh as part of a two-day visit to review the operational preparedness in the Ladakh region.

The visit was made in the backdrop of the fresh skirmishes between Indian and Chinese soldiers at Pangong Lake in eastern Ladakh.

The chief carried out a comprehensive review of the security situation in the region given China's fresh attempts to change status quo along the southern bank of Pangong lake, official sources said.

Gen Naravane was briefed about the evolving situation by top Army commanders overseeing the deployment of troops as well as India's combat readiness in the region.