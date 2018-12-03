Area domination patrol taken out in J&K’s Rajouri

Jammu, Dec 3: A long area domination patrol was Sunday taken out in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police spokesperson said.

Officers and other ranks of police and central paramilitary forces took part in the area domination patrol which started from district police lines and passed through Gujjar Mandi, Abdullah bridge, old town, Tariq bridge, Salani, Panja and Jawahar Nagar area, he said.

Also Read | Punjab: J-K registration car tries to run over cops in Pathankot

The spokesperson said hundreds of jawans were part of this long patrol which was led by Additional Superintendent of Police, Rajouri, Liyaqit Ali under the supervision of SSP Rajouri Yougal Manhas.

Besides area domination, area familiarisation was also a motive of the patrol, he said adding that random frisking of vehicles was also conducted during the patrol.

In the recent past, Rajouri police, in close coordination with district civil administration, has taken stern action against people involved in unlawful activities and many notorious elements have been detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Also Read | J&K: BSF patrol attacked in Chamliyal

People from all sections of society are extending their best possible cooperation in maintenance of peace and order in the district, the spokesperson said.