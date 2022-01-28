Arbitrary: SC scraps indefinite suspension of 12 BJP MLAs from Maharashtra Assembly
New Delhi, Jan 28: The Supreme Court quashed one-year suspension from the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly of 12 BJP MLAs while terming it unconstitutional and arbitrary.
SC has held the suspension could have only been for the ongoing Monsoon session (July 2021).
The apex court was hearing the pleas filed by 12 BJP MLAs who have challenged their one-year suspension.
They were suspended on July 5 last year from the Assembly after the state government had accused them of "misbehaving" with presiding officer Bhaskar Jadhav in the Speaker's chamber.
The 12 suspended members are Sanjay Kute, Ashish Shelar, Abhimanyu Pawar, Girish Mahajan, Atul Bhatkhalkar, Parag Alavani, Harish Pimpale, Yogesh Sagar, Jay Kumar Rawat, Narayan Kuche, Ram Satpute and Bunty Bhangdia.
The motion to suspend these MLAs was moved by state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anil Parab and passed by a voice vote.