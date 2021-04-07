YouTube
    April 7 exams postponed by universities in Karnataka

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Apr 07: Exams in major universities in Karnataka including the Bangalore University have been postponed. The exams for the undergraduate and postgraduate courses were scheduled to be held on April 7.

    The VTU exams will however not be affected. The decision was taken in the wake of the transport strike called by the road transport corporations. The revised dates for the exams will be announced soon.

    At Tumkur University, exam for PG courses, third semester, UG courses and BA Integrated Kannada Pandit have been rescheduled to April 19. At the Mysore University officials said that no exams have been scheduled for April 7. The VTU will however conduct the exam for the third semester as per the schedule today.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 7, 2021, 9:12 [IST]
