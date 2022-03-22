Apart from petrol, diesel these items became costlier this month

Petrol, diesel price hike on wait-and-watch mode; Oil Min says Decision in best interest of Citizens

New Delhi, Mar 22: On Tuesday for the first time this year, the prices of petrol and diesel were hiked by 80 paise each per litre. The prices of petrol and diesel in Delhi is now at Rs 96.21 and Rs 87.47 per litre respectively.

In addition to the prices of fuel, the prices of several other commodities and products too have gone up.

Let us take a look at a few of them:

Packed milk: Mother Dairy, Amul and Parag have increased the prices of their products by Rs 2 per litre, while the Sanchi Malik Cooperation in Madhya Pradesh hiked the price by Rs 5 per litre. Maggi noodles: The price of Maggi was increased by Rs 2 earlier this month. A smaller packet will now cost you Rs 14 as opposed to the Rs 12. For the bigger packet, customers will have to shell out Rs 3 more. The prices of Bru, Nescafe Classic and Taj Mahal tea prices have also gone up. CNG: The price of CNG used as fuel in cars and other vehicles has been hiked. CNG rates were hiked by 50 paise in Delhi, while in the NCR cities it went up by Rs 1. Petrol, diesel: The prices of petrol and diesel were hiked by 80 paise each per litre. The prices of petrol and diesel in Delhi is now at Rs 96.21 and Rs 87.47 per litre respectively. LPG: The price of domestic gas was on Tuesday hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder. A 14.2 kg cylinder (non-subsidised) will cost Rs 949 in Delhi.

