AP ZPTC, MPTC Parishad Elections: Government Holiday Declared on April 7th and 8th

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Vijayawada, Apr 06: The Andhra Pradesh state election commission is all se to conduct the MPTC/ZPTC elections on April 8. Due to this the state government has authorised the district collectors to declare a local holiday on polling day for all government officials yes, local bodies and other government institutions in the areas where polls would be held.

The DCs were asked to declare a holiday on April 7 and 8 for all all public buildings, educational institutional buildings and other buildings, which would be used for conducting the elections.

On April 8 a holiday has been declared for all public and private firms to facilitate their employees to vote. The government also authorised all district collectors to declare a holiday on April 8 in those areas which have been notified for polling under the Negotiable Instruments Act. This would be a paid holiday.

All the liquor shops within the polling areas will be closed 48 hours prior to the hour that has been fixed for the polling to conclude.