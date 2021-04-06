YouTube
    AP ZPTC, MPTC Parishad Elections: Government Holiday Declared on April 7th and 8th

    Vijayawada, Apr 06: The Andhra Pradesh state election commission is all se to conduct the MPTC/ZPTC elections on April 8. Due to this the state government has authorised the district collectors to declare a local holiday on polling day for all government officials yes, local bodies and other government institutions in the areas where polls would be held.

    The DCs were asked to declare a holiday on April 7 and 8 for all all public buildings, educational institutional buildings and other buildings, which would be used for conducting the elections.

    On April 8 a holiday has been declared for all public and private firms to facilitate their employees to vote. The government also authorised all district collectors to declare a holiday on April 8 in those areas which have been notified for polling under the Negotiable Instruments Act. This would be a paid holiday.

    All the liquor shops within the polling areas will be closed 48 hours prior to the hour that has been fixed for the polling to conclude.

    Tuesday, April 6, 2021, 12:35 [IST]
    X