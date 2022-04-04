Humanitarian Activities by Wheelchair Warrior of India gets recognized by the World Book of Records London

oi-Prakash KL

Amaravati, Apr 4: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday launched 13 new districts of the state via video conferencing at Tadepalli, Guntur district. The state will now have a total of 26 districts.

The state government on Saturday issued a gazette notification carving out 26 districts out of the existing 13. Soon after notification was issued, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress government reshuffled IAS and IPS officers and appointed collectors and Superintendents of Police to the newly-created districts.

The state government, in January, had issued a draft notification to carve out 26 districts from the existing 13 and invited suggestions and objections.

Reddy, during the poll campaign for the 2019 Assembly elections, promised that his party, if voted to power, would make every Lok Sabha constituency as a district.

The state has 25 Lok Sabha seats. One district was additionally created carving out the tribal areas in East Godavari and Visakhapatnam.

Check out the list of new districts

Annamaya is carved out of Kadapa district.

Anakapalli district is carved out of Visakhapatnam district.

Alluri Sitarama Raju is carved out of Visakhapatnam district.

Bapatla is carved out of Guntur district.

Eluru is carved out of West Godavari district.

Kakinada is carved out of East Godavari district.

Konaseema is carved out of East Godavari district.

Manyam district is carved out of Vizianagaram district.

Nandyal is carved out of Kurnool district.

NT Rama Rao district carved out of the Krishna district.

Palnadu is carved out of Guntur district.

Sri Satya Sai district is carved out of Anantapur.

Sri Balaji is carved out of Chittoor district.

Story first published: Monday, April 4, 2022, 11:37 [IST]