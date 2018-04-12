AP Inter Results 2018 results declared, how to check

The AP Inter Results 2018 have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

AP Inter Results 2018 results releasing today at this time

The results of the AP Inter-1 would be declared tomorrow, April 13. The time of the result will be anytime between 10 am and 12 noon. The results once declared will be available on bieap.gov.in and http://www.examresults.net/ap-board-result/.

How to check AP Inter Results 2018:

