‘Anyone can go anywhere’: Javdekar on Deepika Padukone’s JNU visit

New Delhi, Jan 08: Union minister Prakash Javdekar on Wednesday distanced the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party from the many calls for boycotting actor Deepika Padukone's upcoming movie 'Chhapaak' after she joined a protest by Jawaharlal Nehru University students.

"Why only artistes, any common man can go anywhere to express his opinion, there cannot be any objection," Javadekar said when asked about Padukone attending a protest in JNU.

Asked about the call by some BJP functionaries to boycott her upcoming movie, Javadekar said he had not read the remarks and sought to underscore the significance of his statement, saying he is stating so as a minister and regular BJP spokesperson.

Padukone made a surprise visit to the the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Tuesday evening to express solidarity with the students who were attacked by a mob.