Anurag Thakur launches nationwide programme of Fit India Freedom Run 2.0

New Delhi, Aug 13: Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur launched a nationwide programme of 'Fit India Freedom Run 2.0' programme on Friday, i.e August 13. This was to commemorate 75 years of Independence which India will be celebrating on August 15. This initiative was a part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' which was flagged off by PM Modi.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur said, "As we celebrate 75 years of Independence, we must resolve for a fit and healthy India because only a fit and healthy India can be a strong India." "So, I urge everyone to take part in the nationwide fit India Freedom Run 2.0 and make it people's movement," Thakur added.

Organisations like BSP, CISF, CRPF, Railways, NYKS, ITBP, NSG, SSB will join the event virtually from iconic locations across the country. Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Nisith Pramanik will also be present at the launch of the event.

According to the official release by the ministry, 75 physical events at different historical locations will also be launched. The release added, "The aim is to encourage people to take up fitness activities such as running and sports in their daily lives and get freedom from obesity, laziness, stress, anxiety, diseases etc. Through this campaign, citizens will be given a call, "FITNESS KI DOSE AADHA GHANTA ROZ", resolve to include physical activity of at least 30 minutes daily in their lives.

Among the locations that were added were National Stadium, New Delhi, Chandrashekhar Azad Park, Allahabad, UP organised by CRPF, The Cellular Jail, Port Blair, A&N Islands organised by CISF, Kaza post, Distt. Lahaul Spiti, Himachal Pradesh organised by ITBP, Gateway of India, Mumbai organised by NSG, Chitralekha Udyan (Cole Park), Tezpur, Assam organised by SSB, Wagah Border organised by BSF, Jhansi Railway Station organised by Railways.

Weekly programmes will be held in 75 districts and at 75 villages in each district as part of the programme under which the runs will be organized in 744 districts, 75 villages in each of the 744 districts and 30,000 educational institutions across the country. The Fit India Freedom Runs 2.0 will conclude on October 2 this year.

