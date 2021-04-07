Antilla bomb scare: Former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh records statement

Police say letter claiming responsibility for car near Ambani’s house may be a hoax

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Apr 07: Former Mumbai Police Commissioner, Param Bir Singh recorded his statement at the office of the National Investigation Agency in connection with the Antilla bomb scare case.

The NIA which is probing the case has arrested suspended Mumbai cop, Sachin Waze. The NIA had said that Singh was the Commissioner of Police at the time the incident took place and hence the agency wanted to examine him.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a preliminary inquiry to probe the corruption allegations against former Maharashtra Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh.

Param Bir Vs Anil Deshmukh: Bombay HC gives CBI 15 days to conduct preliminary inquiry

A CBI team landed in Mumbai and collected relevant documents and initiated a preliminary probe. The Bombay High Court had ordered the CBI probe against Deshmukh, following allegations of corruption made against him by former Mumbai Police Commissioner, Param Bir Singh.

"The CBI has registered a PE in the respect of the Bombay High Court order dated April 5, 2021," CBI spokesperson RC Joshi said.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni said this was an "extraordinary" and "unprecedented" case that warranted an independent inquiry.

The court said since the state government had already ordered for a probe by a high-level committee into the matter, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) need not immediately register an FIR in the case.

It said the CBI must complete the preliminary inquiry within 15 days and then take a decision on further course of action in the case.