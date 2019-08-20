Anticipatory bail rejected: SC turns down Chidambaram's plea for early listing

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Aug 20: The Supreme Court refused to grant an early hearing to former finance minister and senior Congress leader, P Chidambaram, who had challenged the rejection of his anticipatory bail.

The Delhi High Court had rejected the anticipatory bail plea filed by him in connection with the INX Media case. Chidambaram's legal team spearheaded by Kapil Sibal had sought for an early hearing, but the same was turned down by the Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi. The CJI said that the matter be mentioned tomorrow before the senior most judge.

Chidambaram faces imminent arrest after his anticipatory bail plea was rejected. He moved the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the operation of the order for three days.

Denying protection from arrest to Chidambaram, Justice Sunil Gaur of the Delhi HC had said that his status as Member of Parliament and member of legal profession doesn't affect the case.

The Delhi HC's order said that prima facie, the "petitioner appears to be the kingpin of the entire scam" and has not cooperated with the investigation.

INX Media: Karti Chidambaram asked to vacate Jor Bagh House attached by ED

The Delhi HC also added, "magnitude and enormity of material produced disentitle him from any pre-arrest bail."