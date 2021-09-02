Anti Taliban resistance based in Panjshir will defend all Afghans: Saleh

YouTube
    New Delhi, Sep 02: The Anti Taliban resistance based in Panjshir will defend all Afghans, acting president Amrullah Saleh said.

    Our resistance is to defend the rights of all Afghan citizens, Saleh said while adding that this valley hosts all the country and is a hope for the Afghan people escaping from oppression, revenge, prejudice.

    Saleh who is in Panjshir along with Ahmad Massoud, the son of legendary Afghan commander Ahmad Shah Massoud are trying to mount a challenge to the Taliban.

    White House says no rush to recognise TalibanWhite House says no rush to recognise Taliban

    Earlier this month, resistance movement said that 7 Taliban fighters had died while fighting in the Panjshir Valley.

    Fahim Dashty, the spokesperson of the Ahmad Massoud led resistance movement said that an attack was launched by the Taliban on Panjshir, where the resistance forces are holding a last stand against the Taliban. Both sides suffered injuries while 7-8 Taliban fighters died, he said.

    Several Taliban fighters had gathered in Panjshir the only Afghanistan province that has not fallen to the Taliban. Dashty said that the resistance forces are not only fighting for Panjshir, but for the whole of Afghanistan.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 2, 2021, 11:55 [IST]
    X