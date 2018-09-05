Ansarul Khilafa-KL: The Kerala module of the ISIS

New Delhi, Sep 5: The National Investigation Agency has framed charges against 7 persons who were planning on furthering the activities of the Islamic State in Kerala and other southern states.

The NIA says that the youth had got together and formed an ISIS module in Kerala called the Ansarul Khilafa-KL. The group was active on social media platforms. Further the NIA said that the arrested members had held a conspiracy meeting at Kanakamala in Kannur district of Kerala.

The NIA said that it had also arrested another persons called Subhahani Haha Moideen, who had travelled to Iraq in 2015 and fought alongside the Islamic State. After his return to India, Haja had continued with his activities in furthering the cause of the ISIS in Kerala.

The agency had filed the chargesheet against accused persons Manseed Muhmood, Swalih Mohammed, Rashid Ali, Ramshad NK, Safvan, Jasim NK and Shajeer Mangalassery for criminal conspiracy and various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Officials tell OneIndia that the motive of these persons was to further the activities of the ISIS in Kerala. The group had become dangerous and was also looking to raise funds, recruit across Kerala and other parts of south India. The module was being overseen by Omar al-Hindi, who is suspected to be based out of Syria.

They would exchange material over online platforms and also speak about how to build a strong module in South India and carry out strikes. They had also planned on carrying out lone wolf strikes in south, officials also said.

Kerala has had several run-ins with the ISIS. Over 20 persons from Kerala had gone missing last year. Investigations revealed that these persons had joined the ISIS in Afghanistan. The motive was to train in Afghanistan and then return to India and launch strikes, investigations have also shown.