  • search

Ansarul Khilafa-KL: The Kerala module of the ISIS

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, Sep 5: The National Investigation Agency has framed charges against 7 persons who were planning on furthering the activities of the Islamic State in Kerala and other southern states.

    Ansarul Khilafa-KL: The Kerala module of the ISIS

    The NIA says that the youth had got together and formed an ISIS module in Kerala called the Ansarul Khilafa-KL. The group was active on social media platforms. Further the NIA said that the arrested members had held a conspiracy meeting at Kanakamala in Kannur district of Kerala.

    Also Read | Ahead of defence day, Pakistan nets 3 ISIS terrorists

    The NIA said that it had also arrested another persons called Subhahani Haha Moideen, who had travelled to Iraq in 2015 and fought alongside the Islamic State. After his return to India, Haja had continued with his activities in furthering the cause of the ISIS in Kerala.

    The agency had filed the chargesheet against accused persons Manseed Muhmood, Swalih Mohammed, Rashid Ali, Ramshad NK, Safvan, Jasim NK and Shajeer Mangalassery for criminal conspiracy and various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

    Officials tell OneIndia that the motive of these persons was to further the activities of the ISIS in Kerala. The group had become dangerous and was also looking to raise funds, recruit across Kerala and other parts of south India. The module was being overseen by Omar al-Hindi, who is suspected to be based out of Syria.

    Also Read | Citing ISIS, Rahul Gandhi says exclusion of people leads to insurgency

    They would exchange material over online platforms and also speak about how to build a strong module in South India and carry out strikes. They had also planned on carrying out lone wolf strikes in south, officials also said.

    Kerala has had several run-ins with the ISIS. Over 20 persons from Kerala had gone missing last year. Investigations revealed that these persons had joined the ISIS in Afghanistan. The motive was to train in Afghanistan and then return to India and launch strikes, investigations have also shown.

    Read more about:

    nia islamic state kerala isis

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 5, 2018, 6:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 5, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue