    Ansar Sheikh, prime accused in Jahangirpuri violence against Hindus gets bail

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 05: A Delhi court has granted bail to Mohammad Ansar Sheikh the prime accused in the anti-Hindu Jahangirpuri violence which took place earlier this year. Ansar was arrested on April 13 with 13 others.

    Following his arrest it was revealed that he was the leader of the area and had initiated the confrontation leading to communal violence. He was granted bail and orders to submit a personal bond of Rs 25,000 and one surety of the like sum.

    The court observed that the investigation is complete and a chargesheet has already been file. Moreover the trial has been scheduled to begin in court and the accused should not be kept in judicial custody the court said in its order.

    It may be recalled that while being taken to court after his arrest he had made the 'Pushpa 'Jhukega Nahi' gesture. He had been previously involved in mobilising people from Jahangirpuri to Shaheen Bagh during the anti-CAA violence.

    The Delhi police said that he had previously been two cases of assault and had also been booked under the Gambling Act and Arms Act.

    X