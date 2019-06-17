Another strike on Pakistan: Amit Shah congratulates team India for victory over Pak

New Delhi, June 17: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday congratulated India for its stellar victory against Pakistan in the ICC World Cup and compared the win with the surgical strike conducted against the rival country by the Army in 2016.

Taking to Twitter, Shah said,''"Another strike on Pakistan by team India and the result is the same. Congratulations to the entire team for this superb performance. Every Indian is feeling proud and celebrating this impressive win.''

Captain Virat Kohli-led team beat its arch-rival Pakistan with 89 runs in an ICC World Cup match at the Old Trafford in Manchester, England, on Sunday.

Apart from Amit Shah, several other leaders also congratulated team India over its 89-run victory. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that India played an amazing game and he was proud of the men in blue.

Former sports minister and BJP MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore hailed India's unbeaten record over Pakistan in World Cup.

The Congress party also congratulated the Men in Blue for its stellar performance. "Congratulations team India for incomparable victory against Pakistan. You continuously made the country feel proud. Thank you!," a tweet from the party's official handle read.

India, who have never lost a World Cup game to Pakistan, then produced an excellent effort in the field, with Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav claiming two wickets apiece to reduce Pakistan to 212 for the loss of six wickets at the end of a rain-affected game.