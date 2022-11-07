Another propaganda busted, but will the anti-Hindu rhetoric in the West end

Mubin did it in Coimbatore: Why do Islamist terrorists shave their body before a suicide mission

New Delhi, Nov 07: In a slap to all those who blamed Hindus and the RSS for the violence at Leicester in UK, a think-tank has rubbished this claim.

A Research Fellow at the Henry Jackson Society, Charlotte Littlewood came to conclusion that the Hindus were not responsible for the violence. Instead a micro-community cohesion issue was falsely presented as an issue of organised Hindutva groups.

In September, communal clashes were reported in various locations in the United Kingdom where protesters were seen climbing on the Temple walls and chanting slogans. From Leicester, the violence spread to Birmingham and Smethwick. In the videos people were seen vandalising a Durga Temple, pulling down a religious flag outside the Temple and shouting slogans. Reports had also claimed that the protesters were from Pakistan.

No Hindutva or RSS extremism involved in Leicester violence; influencers spread false narrative: UK think tank

Littlewood also observed a community cohesion breakdown pertaining to loud festivals, anti-social behaviour and a conflict between between Muslim youth and Hindu youth stemming from territorial attitudes towards one another.

Read our latest research brief: Hindu-Muslim civil unrest in Leicester: “Hindutva” and the creation of a false narrativehttps://t.co/JYAyoeuHih — Henry Jackson Society (@HJS_Org) November 4, 2022

The report makes it clear that there are several influencers in the UK who are trying to put out a false narrative against the Hindus, RSS and India. It may be recalled that an influencer had put out a false propaganda stating that Hindus had kidnapped a Muslim girl.

The report goes on to note that another influential person who regularly prays for the Taliban and the brother of an Islamic State member was involved in spreading falsehood against Hindus.

"Evidence of a Hindu nationalist presence in the UK is tenuous. Some organizations have been accused of links to RSS and RSS-linked individuals have visited the UK, this is problematic for community relations and requires further investigation." She added, "Accusations of RSS terrorists lead to a number of Hindu youth temporarily relocating for their safety. There has never been a Hindu extremist terrorist attack in the UK and the youth in question had no affiliation to RSS," Littlewood said in her report.

India's External Affairs Minister, Dr. S Jaishankar had said during a diaspora engagement in the United States that the more India goes its way and the people who believe that they were the custodians and shapers of India lose ground in India, the more actually, some of these debaters are going to come outside.

Leicester violence and Europe’s civilizational war

In the recent past, there have been scores of anti-Indian and anti-Hindu incidents where hate speeches have been delivered, advertisements against the nation have been placed in leading foreign dailies to name a few. The Mahatma Gandhi statue at the Hindu Mandir in Richmond Hills, New York was vandalised.

Then came the Teaneck Democrats' anti-Hindu resolution following a parade carried out by the India Business Association. During the India Day parade at Teaneck, New Jersey which marked the 75th year of India's independence tableaus, a bulldozer, pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath were featured.

This was clearly not liked by the anti-India, Indian American Muslim Council. It alleged that the parade was an endorsement of Modi and Yogi's alleged anti-minority policies. The IAMC also filed a formal complaint with the Edison Police Department while also urging the US DOJ to cancel the visa of BJP leader Sambit Patra who was the Grand Marshal of the parade.

he Indian American Muslim Council has been working closely with the Muslim Brotherhood and both pose a grave threat to India. The IAMC is an Indian-American Muslim body which had in June this year praised Congresswoman Ilhan Omar for introducing a resolution in the US House of Representatives condemning India for alleged human rights violations of minorities. To be sure Omar has openly sided with Pakistani officials on issues that concern India.

The founder of the IAMC, Sheik Ubaid and member Malik Mujahid have been heads of the Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA) which is the US front of the Jamaat-e-Islami, Pakistan.

DisinfoLabs has said that ICNA has established links with groups such as Lashkar-e-Tayiba. The IAMC has in the past too spread fake news against India and has been slapped with the stringent provisions of the UAPA in 2021.

An Intelligence Bureau official tells OneIndia that groups such as a IAMC and Muslim Brotherhood have for long run a propaganda campaign against India. These groups through their sponsored journalists, NGOs and activists make it a point to comment on every issue in India and make it seem as if this is the voice of the nation.

The IAMC has often awarded journalists who have drummed up an anti-India rhetoric. Joining the bandwagon are the likes of actor Swara Bhaskar and former vice-president of India, Hamid Ansari who had taken part in an IAMC event called save pluralism. It is unclear if the duo are aware whether the IAMC paid money to get India black-listed by the US. It is also unclear if they are aware of the IMAC's close ties with the Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI).

