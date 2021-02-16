Mumbai local trains: List of restrictions public must know before boarding train from February

Another lockdown in Mumbai? Mayor says decision in the hands of people

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Feb 16: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) mayor Kishori Pednekar on Tuesday warned of another lockdown in Mumbai in upcoming days 'if people don't follow rules'.

"It's a matter of concern. Most people traveling in trains don't wear masks. People must take precautions else we'd head towards another lockdown. Whether lockdown will be implemented again, is in the hands of people", news agency ANI quoted Pednekar as saying.

The Mayor said the BMC may plan for localised lockdowns in areas like Chembur where cases are on the rise.

It may be noted that earlier, state Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had indicated that strong steps could be on the anvil if the COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

"I have come across (reports that) people are not following COVID-19 guidelines which are aimed at checking the spread of the infection. If the situation worsens, we may need to pay a heavy cost for this carelessness.

"The number (of new cases in the state) is alarming. We have seen that lockdown was imposed in many parts of the world again in view of the second wave of the pandemic," the Deputy Chief Minister said.

On Monday, Mumbai reported 493 COVID-19 cases along with three fatalities. The coronavirus caseload in Mumbai has now reached 3,14,569, while the overall death toll stands at 11,420.