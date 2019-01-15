Anna University UG, PG November Results: List of websites which are working

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Smriti Pathak

Chennai, Jan 15: The Anna University UG, PG November Results 2018 have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

However the result declaration has been mired in controversy as the website crashed. Many students took to Twitter to complain that there were technical glitches. Students said that all the three websites of the Anna University are down.

The officials however said that they are working on the issue. Please remain patient, the officials also told the students. Although there continues to some technical issue, one of the websites seemed to be working when we checked. Below we will provide you the list of websites from where the results can be checked. The results are available on annauniv.edu.

How to check Anna University UG, PG November Results 2018:

Go to annauniv.edu

Click on the results tab

A list of websites would be provided

Click on http://coe1.annauniv.edu/home/ (this links seems to be working)

(this links seems to be working) Click on http://coe2.annauniv.edu (this site is down)

(this site is down) Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout