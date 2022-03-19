Anmol Rattan Sidhu appointed as Advocate General of Punjab

Have no relation with farm unions who contested Punjab polls: SKM

oi-Deepika S

Chandigarh, Mar 19: Punjab government on Saturday appointed Anmol Rattan Sidhu, a senior advocate of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, as the new Advocate General of the state.

"The Governor of Punjab in the exercise of the powers conferred under Article 165 of the Consitution of India is pleased to appoint Dr Anmol Rattan Sidhu, senior Advocate Punjab and Haryana High Court as Advocate General for the state of Punjab with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," reads the state government notification.

The development comes after the change of guard in the state.

Sidhu has remained the president of the Punjab and Haryana high court bar association for eight terms.

The post of Punjab AG fell vacant after Deepinder Singh Patwalia resigned following the Punjab assembly poll results.

The AAP romped home by winning 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab assembly. The Congress was routed in the elections and could win only 18 seats.

Story first published: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 19:34 [IST]