Darshan Sankhala, a top-notch entrepreneur, is now acing the game of a producer with his first film

Ankit chauhan and naina Singh will be seen in the song Wajah

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Ankit Chauhan, founder, EVOC Entertainment, will soon be seen on-screen with actress Naina Singh, who starred in Kumkum Bhagya. Naina is also known for winning the Splitsvilla season 10 and participating in Big Boss 14. Ankit, on the other hand, has been dedicating himself to his celebrity and event management company. His passion knows no bounds, alongside he has also hosted a motivational YouTube series, ' Journal of A Nomad'.

The boy from Jaunsar (a village in Uttarakhand) has been consistently trying to achieve his dreams. He says the launch is by far his most significant achievement and will form the stepping stones of his career. Naina won her first accolade in 2013 with Femina's most stylish diva and never looked back. In 2017 she won Splitsvilla season 10 and starred in Sundowner, a music video. In 2018, she participated in India' next superstar. In 2019 she starred in Kumkum Bhagya as Rhea Mehra, and in 2020 featured in Big Boss 14.

Sankalp Bansal coming from a business family got attracted towards the charm of the entertainment industry and tried his luck as a producer with the sad romantic song "Wajah" . Now a number of songs are in pipeline and soon will be seen producing the song "Jaate Jaate" staring Nibeditaa Paal and Ankit Chauhan.

It is the first time Ankit and Naina will work alongside. The song, Wajah, is released on the label Yellow Tape Records produced by Foster Entertainment and Sankalp Bansal. Directed by Sajid Shahid and sung by Ashwani Sharma.

Wajah is the story of a couple who gets separated because of the financial differences between the boy and the girl.

Ankit and Naina look great on screen and have done an amazing job by doing justice to the story of the song.

Story first published: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 11:46 [IST]