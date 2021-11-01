Anil Deshmukh appears before ED in Mumbai after skipping summons

Mumbai, Nov 01: Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Mumbai for questioning in a money laundering case against him after skipping several summons.

The probe agency will record the statement of Deshmukh in connection with the criminal investigation being carried out by it in the alleged Rs 100 crore bribery-cum-extortion racket in the Maharashtra Police establishment that led to Deshmukh's resignation in April.

The 71-year-old had skipped at least four summons issued by the ED in the case but after the Bombay High Court last week refused to quash these summons, he appeared before the agency.

The ED case against Deshmukh, who was earlier the home minister in the MVA government, and others came after the CBI booked him in the corruption case related to allegations of bribe made by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Meanwhile, the CBI on Sunday, October 31, 2021, made its first arrest in the bribery case involving former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh.

The agency arrested Santosh Jagtap from Thane. He has been evading the probe even after the issuance of non-bailable warrants against him last month.

The CBI had raided the premises of Jagtap, an alleged middleman, in August and also recovered Rs 9 lakh.

