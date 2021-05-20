Andhra Pradesh sets new record by concluding assembly budget session in one day

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Amaravati, May 20: The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday set a new record and a new precedent by wrapping up the all-important Budget session of the state Legislature in just a day, all because of the prevailing coronavirus pandemic.

Last year, the Budget session was conducted for two days. Beginning with the customary annual address (via a videoconference) of the Governor to a joint sitting of the Legislative Council and the Assembly, introduction and passage of the annual Budget, and tabling of CAG's annual reports, the House finished everything in a span of five hours and 24 minutes.

Coronavirus: 90 per cent of armed forces personnel have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy followed the custom and addressed the Assembly on the motion of thanks to the Governor's address. With the main opposition Telugu Desam boycotting the session, the ruling YSR Congress faced no hassles in having its way in both the Houses.

The Council, which too went through these motions, transacted business for six hours 46 minutes, according to the Legislature records. As per legislative tradition, both Houses are adjourned for the day without transacting any business after the Governor's address, which was not the case today.

Also, the House gets adjourned after paying homage if a sitting member dies. Though one member each from the Council and the Assembly had died, the Houses went ahead with the regular business after adopting the condolence motions. This was another departure from the usual practice.

CoviSelf Kit: Price, how to use and test results - All you need to know about Mylab COVID-19 test kit

The day's proceedings end soon after the annual Budget presentation but this tradition was also given a go-by as the government was determined to adjourn the Houses sine die. It was also a new record that the Budget was passed in the Assembly without any discussion.

The Council, however, saw a brief discussion on the Budget with the BJP and teachers and graduates constituencies members participating. The Council also bid farewell to its chairman Mohammed Ahmed Shariff, who is set to retire on May 30 at the end of his six-year term.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, May 20, 2021, 23:11 [IST]