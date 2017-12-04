Andhra Pradesh: Groom thrashes bride on wedding night, case registered

In a bizarre incident, a 23-year-old bride was battered by her groom on their wedding night in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh.

The incident occurred in Motharanganapalli in Gangadhara Nellore Saturday night when Rajesh Reddy, a government school teacher, beat up his newly-wed wife Sailaja Reddy, an MBA graduate, at her home after their marriage on December 1.

The incident took place when the groom Rajesh shared his nervousness of their first night together with his wife. Sailaja seemed to have told her parents that Rajesh was impotent which angered the latter following which he thrashed her, punched her for several minutes until her parents heard her cries for help and rescued her. She is undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

Rajesh Reddy has been suspended by the Chittoor district collector and a case has been registered against him. The Chittoor police are investigating the case

OneIndia News