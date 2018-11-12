Ananth Kumar's journey from state to national politics

Student politics

From 1977 to 1987 during the period of formal education in college, as an active ABVP member, Ananth Kumar toured the length and breadth of Karnataka, understanding the aspirations of the youth of the state. Starting as an ordinary member of ABVP in Hubli in 1977, his perseverance and hard work saw him grow with responsibilities. Ananth Kumar highlighted his organizational skills by serving various full time positions in ABVP like the State Secretary and later National Secretary in 1985. Other achievements are: Spearheaded Save campus movement at university level, state convener of the Save Assam movement, state convener of the drought relief committee of the RSS, state convener for the student youth committee of the international youth year in 1985.

First election

In 1995 he was appointed as the National Secretary, BJP. He was first time elected to Lok Sabha in 1996 from Bangalore South constituency. He was a member of various committees coming under ministry of railways and industry. In 1998 he was inducted into the Union Cabinet headed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee as the Minister for Civil Aviation where signed the MoU for KIAL. It was due to this MoU that the project came into existence. He was the youngest minister in Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee's cabinet.

Also Read | Ananth Kumar: Bengaluru's 'most loved MP' and a BJP veteran

Re-election to parliament

He got re-elected in 1998, with a thumping margin of 1,80,000 votes, this showed the enhanced confidence, the city of Bangalore reposed on him. This was followed by his stints in various other ministries like Tourism, Sports, Youth Affairs & Culture, Urban development & poverty alleviation.

As Tourism minister

In 1999, he became one of the most important Cabinet ministers in the NDA government handling various ministries including Tourism, Sports & Youth Affairs, Culture, Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation.

In Modi's Cabinet

In PM Modi's cabinet he was Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Chemicals and Fertilizers. He is credited for 100 per cent Neem Coated Urea. Annual savings of over 10,000 Cr INR is achieved due to stopping of diversion of subsidised Urea from farming to Industry. Took India on the way to becoming net exporter of fertilizers from currently being a net importer by 2022, by reviving 6 closed fertilizer plants with over 48,000 crore investment.