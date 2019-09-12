  • search
    Anand Mahindra spots granny making Idli for Re 1, reaches out to help her

    New Delhi, Sep 12: Mahindra Chairperson Anand Mahindra recently took to his Twitter account to share an inspiring story of 80-years-old granny who sells idlis to the needy and that has put a smile on Twitterati.

    "One of those humbling stories that make you wonder if everything you do is even a fraction as impactful as the work of people like Kamalathal. I notice she still uses a wood-burning stove. If anyone knows her I'd be happy to 'invest' in her business and buy her an LPG fueled stove," wrote Anand Mahindra.

    Sharing photo of Kamalathal receiving the LPG connection in a tweet, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan wrote, "Salute the spirit and commitment of Kamalathal. Glad to have helped her through local OMC officers in getting LPG connection. Society must empower such hard-working people who defy all odds."

    Kamalathal, the octogenarian lives in a village in Coimbatore and runs a small enterprise of selling idlis, that too for Re 1 a piece to make it affordable for workers of the village.

    She earns a profit of up to Rs 200 a day. And she isn't doing this just for monetary gains. Her recent addition to the menu is the Uzhunthu Bonda which is sold at Rs. 2.50 each.

