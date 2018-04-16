Anand Mahindra loses cool over sexual assaults in India, volunteers to execute rapists

Chairman Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra expressed displeasure about rising sexual assault cases in the country. Anand Mahindra known for his calm and composed demeanour gave an unusual response to the incident of a horrific incident reported from Surat, Gujarat. 

Chairman Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra
Anand Mahindra tweeted, "The job of executioner is not an aspirational job. But for the execution of brutal rapists & murderers of young girls I would volunteer unhesitatingly. I work hard to stay calm, but my blood boils over to see this happen in our country."

He tweeted in the wake of the rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl in Surat. Her body was found with over 80 injuries, including some on her private parts. This horrific incident was reported as the nation was struggling to s to come to terms with the brutality of the Kathua rape and murder case.

Monday, April 16, 2018, 19:15 [IST]
